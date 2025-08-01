Rajasthan: 2,699 structurally unsafe buildings to be sealed or demolished

NEW DELHI: The Rajasthan government has identified 2,699 structurally unsafe buildings across 224 urban local bodies, which are now set to be sealed or demolished as part of a statewide drive to prevent accidents, officials said on Friday.

Urban Development Department Secretary Ravi Jain has instructed civic officials to remain on high alert and act swiftly to ensure public safety during the drive.

He directed that all dangerous buildings be marked with clear warning boards to alert residents and prevent any untoward incident.

In a statement, Jain stressed the importance of conducting regular on-site inspections, expediting the demolition of unsafe structures, and prioritising citizen safety.

He also flagged electrical hazards and urged officials to coordinate with DISCOM engineers to fix loose or exposed wiring near roads, poles, transformer boxes, and switchboards.

Furthermore, Jain stated that damaged switch boxes should be repaired immediately, and fire and emergency teams must be on standby for any rain-related issues.