Begin typing your search...

    Rajaji's ideals drive us to ensure every Indian leads life of dignity: Modi

    Rajagopalachari was a statesman, lawyer, freedom fighter, and the only Indian governor-general.

    AuthorAgenciesAgencies|10 Dec 2024 7:28 PM IST
    Rajajis ideals drive us to ensure every Indian leads life of dignity: Modi
    X

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary and said he is remembered for his rich contribution to India's freedom struggle and efforts to further India's progress.

    Rajagopalachari was a statesman, lawyer, freedom fighter, and the only Indian governor-general. This office was abolished after India achieved independence from British rule.

    "Remembering Shri C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his rich contribution to India's freedom struggle and efforts to further India's progress," Modi said in a post on X.

    "He was a multifaceted persona, strongly impacting governance, literature and social empowerment. Rajaji's principles motivate us to ensure every Indian leads a life of dignity and prosperity," the prime minister said.

    Narendra ModiC RajagopalachariBirth Anniversary
    Agencies

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick