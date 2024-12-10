Rajaji's ideals drive us to ensure every Indian leads life of dignity: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary and said he is remembered for his rich contribution to India's freedom struggle and efforts to further India's progress.

Rajagopalachari was a statesman, lawyer, freedom fighter, and the only Indian governor-general. This office was abolished after India achieved independence from British rule.

"Remembering Shri C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his rich contribution to India's freedom struggle and efforts to further India's progress," Modi said in a post on X.

"He was a multifaceted persona, strongly impacting governance, literature and social empowerment. Rajaji's principles motivate us to ensure every Indian leads a life of dignity and prosperity," the prime minister said.