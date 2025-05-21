Rain, thunderstorm forecast for Mumbai

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms and moderate-to-heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday, civic officials said.

Some parts of India's financial capital reported heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning on Tuesday night.

The metropolis is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with rains in Mumbai and its suburbs as per the IMD, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

The average rainfall recorded between 8 am on May 20 and 8 am on May 21 was 24 mm in the city, 26 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 40 mm in the western suburbs, he said.

As per the IMD's definitions, rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm is categorised as "moderate".

High tides of 3.07 metres and 3.79 metres are expected at 6.04 am and 6.35 pm, respectively, while low tides of 1.74 metres and 1.71 metres are likely at 11.54 am and 1.25 am (May 22), the BMC said.