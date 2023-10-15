Rain lashes parts of Kerala, normal life disrupted due to waterlogging

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life was disrupted as heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, leading to waterlogging in many areas including the state's southernmost district on Sunday. Rainwater entered several houses in the residential areas. The day-to-day lives of many families were disrupted as they were shifted from the waterlogged parts to safer zones.

Visuals show low-lying areas of the state capital filled with rainwater, making it difficult to differentiate between streets and streams.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for the day.

The weather department also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in many places in the state in the coming days. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Earlier this week, severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall lashed Karnataka's capital. Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging on the roads which resulted in a three-kilometer-long traffic jam in Bengaluru's Bellandur area.

Waterlogging was also witnessed in Manyata Tech Park, Seshadripuram.In this regard, Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory and said that it is working tirelessly to resolve the situation.

"Due to waterlogging near Bellanduru Kodi, vehicles and commuters were stuck in the midst of the flood. With the assistance of a tractor, our Inspector sir and team successfully rescued all commuters and pedestrians," HAL airport traffic police BTP posted on X. Advising commuters to avoid the route, Traffic police said, "Still this route is not in a condition to use for commuters so please avoid this route and use Outer Ring Road as an alternative."