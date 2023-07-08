Begin typing your search...

Rain Fury: 15 houses collapse in Delhi; woman buried under debris

When she went inside to remove a few articles, another part collapsed on top of her. The quarter was in a dilapidated condition, the police said.

ByIANSIANS|8 July 2023 5:29 PM GMT
Rain Fury: 15 houses collapse in Delhi; woman buried under debris
X

Representative Image (Photo: IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Following incessant rain through out Saturday in the national capital, as many as 15 houses collapsed while a 56-year-old woman was crushed to death after a portion of her house caved in.

The victim has been identified as Ranjit Kaur (56), who died in the Karol Bagh area. First, a portion of her quarter collapsed. When she went inside to remove a few articles, another part collapsed on top of her. The quarter was in a dilapidated condition, the police said.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rain, a boundary wall of Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji, South Delhi, collapsed, damaging a number of cars.

Nation15 housesSimranjit Kaurheavy rainquarter collapsedDesh Bandhu College
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X