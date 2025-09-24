'Rain Fee + 18% GST': Netizens joke about costly food delivery bills

CHENNAI: Online food delivery has become more expensive after the government brought delivery charges under the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST). The revised rule, effective September 22, applies to platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato and has already started reflecting in customer bills.

The decision, part of a broader GST Council reform, quickly drew attention on social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter) took a humorous dig at the change, writing: “After historic GST reforms, even Lord Indra has been brought under the tax net. Now when it rains, you get Rs 25 Rain Fee + 18% GST = Rs 29.50. Next up: Sunlight Convenience Fee, Oxygen Maintenance Charge, GST on Breathing – pay as you inhale.”

The post also included a screenshot of a bill showing Rs 14.75 as restaurant GST, a Rs 25 rain fee with Rs 4.50 GST, packaging charges of Rs 20, and a platform fee of Rs 14.99.

Social media users were quick to join in with witty comments. “Next coming up: Calling bell fee, petrol/diesel/gas fee, rider’s vehicle EMI fee, potholes avoidance fee, and traffic wait fee,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Soon they’ll add a Smiling Tax for happiness and a Blink Charge for every eye blink.”

Others expressed frustration over the extra levy. “True! At this rate, even sneezing will be a taxable event. One sneeze – Rs 5 health cess + 18 per cent GST. Government treasury = always green, citizens = always broke!” a user said. Another questioned, “How does a Rs 25 delivery charge ensure smooth delivery by the executive? Also, when was GST introduced on the rain fee? If the rain fee is meant for the delivery executive, how is GST applicable on it?”

Amid the complaints, one person offered a simple alternative: “Pick up that phone and dial your local kirana store. He still does free delivery. What kind of people are you guys? Khudka koi dimaag hai bhi ki nahi? (Do you even have any common sense?).”