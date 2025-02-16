Railway minister concedes deaths in NDRS stampede, expresses grief

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his grief at the death of people in a stampede that occurred Saturday evening at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Vaishnaw said on X, "Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident."

Earlier, the Railway Ministry dismissed reports of anyone dying in the stampede.

The Ministry is yet to share the death toll or the number of those rushed to hospital with injuries.

Earlier in a post on X, Vaishnaw had said: "Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush."

According to a Railway Board press statement, an "unprecedented rush" developed at around 9.30 pm on Saturday at New Delhi Railway Station near platforms 13 and 14.

"Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some individuals fainted, which led to rumors of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travelers. The situation was later brought under control by easing the congestion," the statement said.

It added, "Northern Railways promptly operated four special trains to evacuate the unexpected rush. As a result, the crowd has now significantly reduced."

The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Delhi Police, it said.

"Indian Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into this unfortunate incident," the press note said.