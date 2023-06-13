Raids on TN minister: Kejriwal accuses BJP of misusing ED

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Central government of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the opposition parties.

On Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at the premises of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and other accused in a money laundering case. The case pertains to a job scam when Senthil was associated with the AIADMK.

"BJP's misuse of central agencies to harass and intimidate the opposition continues unabated. I strongly condemn the ED raids against Thiru V Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister. Blinded by political vendetta, the BJP is causing irreversible damage to our democracy," he tweeted.

In May, the Income Tax Department had conducted marathon raids at the residences of Senthil Balaji and his associates, including some contractors. The I-T officials were manhandled and physically assaulted, leading to the arrest of several people closely connected to his brother, Ashok.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK had accused the Central government of using agencies like the I-T Department against the opposition leaders.