Rahul visits Virender Arya Akhara in Jhajjar interacts with Punia and other wrestlers

JHAJJAR: On Wednesday morning, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district and interacted with wrestlers, including Olympian Bajrang Punia.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with the wrestlers and Coach Virendra Arya at the Akhara. The Akhara has been the training ground of several Olympians.

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Jhajjar, wrestler Bajrang Punia said that Rahul Gandhi came to see their wrestling routine.





“He came to see our wrestling routine. He did wrestling. He came to see the day-to-day activities of a wrestler,” said Bajrang Punia.

Bajrang’s Coach Virendra Arya said the Congress MPs visit was a surprise and they were not informed of this.

“Nobody told us that he’s coming. We were practicing here and he came all of a sudden…He reached here around 6:15 am…He did exercise with us and then he told us about his exercise and sport. He has a lot of knowledge about sports…Nationals will take place but what would be done with this issue at hand?… What could he (Rahul Gandhi) do, only the government can do something” Coach Arya said.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Akhara follows a visit by his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s to the house of Olympian Sakshi Malikkh shortly after she had decided to quit the sport following the controversial elections of the Wrestling Federation.

India’s wrestling has seen a major shift since the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections last week.

Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president on Thursday, which caused a major disappointment among the wrestlers who were protesting against former WFI head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

After Singh’s victory in the WFI elections, an emotional Sakshi Malikkh announced her retirement from wrestling while addressing a press conference in the national capital. However, there was another twist when the Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body of the WFI.

Shortly after Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri, another Olympian Vinesh Phogat announced on Tuesday that she would also return her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award.

On Sunday Punia said he would not take back his Padma Shri award that he returned to the government until justice is given to his “sisters and daughters” fighting against sexual harassment and their perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), as per a source from the ministry.