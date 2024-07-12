Rahul, US VP Kamala Harris speak over phone

Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|12 July 2024 6:03 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi; US Vice President Kamala Harris (PTI) 

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and US Vice President Kamala Harris had a telephonic conversation on Thursday, sources said.

Though the specifics of the conversation were not known, this comes in the run-up to the US presidential polls later this year.

There is talk in Democratic party circles that Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, could step in as a challenger to Donald Trump as questions remain over whether President Joe Biden should continue as the nominee for the November 5 presidential election.

A defiant Biden has insisted that he is "determined" and fit to seek re-election and defeat his Republican rival Trump.

PTI

