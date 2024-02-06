Rahul pays tribute to tribal leader Birsa Munda in J'khand during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

KHUNTI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to tribal leader Birsa Munda during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today in Jharkhand's Khunti.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "The 24th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began at 8 am today with @RahulGandhi garlanding the statue of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Khunti. He also met and honoured the fourth generation of Bhagwan Munda's family."

भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा का 24वां दिन आज सुबह 8 बजे राहुल गांधी द्वारा खूंटी में धरती आबा भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण के साथ शुरू हुआ। इस दौरान राहुल गांधी बिरसा मुंडा जी के परिवार के चौथी पीढ़ी के सदस्यों से भी मिले और उन्हें सम्मानित किया।



खूंटी भगवान बिरसा… pic.twitter.com/twRTTL3bau — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 6, 2024

His post added: "Khunti district is the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was one of the revolutionary leaders of the Indian Independence Movement and a strong proponent of the principles of self-rule, democracy, and justice."

"His ideals continue to be relevant today and a source of strength and inspiration for us as we resist the Anyay-kaal of the last 10 years," he said.

Currently, the yatra, which has already covered five states, mostly by bus, is anchored in Jharkhand, where the newly formed government led by Champai Soren survived a floor test in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

Speaking on the victory of the alliance in the floor test Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP claiming that the party was "anti-tribal."

"Hemant Soren ji said a very touching thing in the Assembly today, "When we came out of the forest, sat next to them, their clothes got dirty. This is not just a statement, it is the pain of the entire tribal society. The BJP is not tolerating the fact that there is a tribal Chief Minister in the State. Today Jharkhand has given a message to the entire country that the power of the people cannot be subdued by intimidation. This is a victory for the unity of the poor and the tribals, congratulations to all of you" Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress is an ally in the ruling alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts.

It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format.