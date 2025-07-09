Rahul, Kharge to address mega rally in Bhubaneswar on July 11, take stock of organisation in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a mega rally in Bhubaneswar on July 11, following which they will hold closed-door meetings with leaders of the party's state unit.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said Gandhi and Kharge will be accompanied by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal during the one-day visit.

Sharing the details of their programme, Das said that soon after arriving at the city airport, the leaders would travel to the Baramunda Ground where the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' will be held at 1 pm.

After the rally, a meeting of the extended political affairs committee of the state Congress will be held, and central leaders will take part in it.

Later, they will hold another meeting with state Congress functionaries and MLAs, Das said.

This would be Gandhi's first visit to Odisha after the BJP came to power in the state last year.

Das said the timing of Gandhi's visit to the state was significant, as people were facing a lot of issues under the BJP government.

Crimes against women were on the rise, while unemployment was affecting the state's youth, he claimed.

He said there were gross irregularities in the holding of the Rath Yatra in Puri this year, with three people getting killed in a stampede.

Under the previous BJD government and the present BJP regime, capitalists have been exploiting the natural resources of the state, he said.

Former Union minister Srikant Jena said Gandhi's visit will help the Congress to intensify its fight for social justice for women, Dalits, tribals and OBCs.

"Violence against women, Dalits and tribals has increased in Odisha. The state commissions for women, SCs and STs have remained non-functional even after the BJP government has completed one year in office," he said.

"OBCs of the state are yet to get their constitutional rights of 27 per cent reservation in education and jobs," he said.