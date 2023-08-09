Rahul halts carcade, helps man who fell off two-wheeler near Janpath Road

Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|9 Aug 2023 11:53 AM GMT
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday halted his carcade to help a man who fell off his two-wheeler near the 10, Janpath Road bungalow of Sonia Gandhi.

In a video, Gandhi can be seen walking away from his carcade, towards the unidentified man whose two-wheeler lay on the road next to him.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened when traffic was briefly halted on the road due to a VVIP movement, and he fell off his two-wheeler when it was allegedly hit by a car.

In the video, Gandhi along with security personnel on duty can be seen helping in lifting the vehicle, before it was parked by a bystander on the road side.

Gandhi shook hands with the man while gesturing at another man standing nearby, who in turned gestured with folded hands, before Gandhi returned to his carcade, on way to Parliament.

CongressRahul Gandhicarcadetwo-wheelerJanpath Road bungalowSonia Gandhi
PTI

