Rahul Gandhi's Dilemma: Wayanad or Rae Bareli?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a decisive electoral victory, Rahul Gandhi has clinched wins in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli, raising questions about which constituency he will ultimately represent. Speaking on Tuesday, Gandhi acknowledged the challenge of choosing a single seat, emphasizing his gratitude towards the voters of both regions.

The Congress leader's triumph in Wayanad, characterized by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes, shocked his rivals, notably Annie Raja of the CPI and K Surendran of BJP. With significant voter turnout and high stakes, Gandhi's decision remains suspenseful.

The Congress, focusing on Gandhi's positive influence on Wayanad's development since his 2019 election, faces fierce critiques from BJP and Left opponents who cite his prolonged absences and unaddressed local issues. As speculation looms, the political landscape awaits Gandhi's crucial announcement.