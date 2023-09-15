"Rahul Gandhi will have to travel to Moon to become PM": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NALANDA: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that if he wants to be Prime Minister, then he will have to travel to the Moon.

Along with this, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country in the year 2024.

"Rahul Gandhi will have to travel to the moon to become Prime Minister. If Rahul Gandhi wants to become PM, then I will send him to the Moon in Chandrayaan and he can become PM there,” he said while participating in the Vaishali Utsav organized at Nalanda University, Rajgir in Nalanda district of Bihar.

On being asked if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could be the PM from the INDIA bloc, CM Himanta Biswa said that there is no hope for him in the alliance, he would be left as an isolated person.

“Whatever information we have got about INDIA alliance meetings; on that basis I am saying that the Chief Minister of Bihar (Nitish Kumar) will not even become the convener of the INDIA bloc or the Prime Minister of India because Modi ji is reserved there. But I guarantee that there is no hope for Nitishi Ji, he will be left as an isolated person in the alliance,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Further speaking on the controversy over Sanatana Dharma, Assam CM said that the silence of Congress on this issue shows that they are behind this.

“What is the Congress stand on it? If the faith of 80 per cent people of India is being attacked and Congress is not saying anything about it, then it is logical that Congress is behind it. That's why the people of the country have to identify who wants to destroy us. We all should come together and punish Congress in the next elections,” CM Sarma added.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at the leaders of the INDIA bloc on Thursday following their announcement of boycotting some of the journalists and said that the opposition leader has proved their “intolerant attitude”. "Today, the INDI alliance has boycotted a few journalists. The same people who were lecturing us on freedom of speech, by boycotting news anchors have proved their intolerant attitude. If these people come to government, the first thing they will do is impose press censorship," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.