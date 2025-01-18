"Rahul Gandhi wants to fight with Constitution": Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has strongly condemned Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his recent "fighting the Indian State" remark.

Reddy accused Rahul Gandhi of undermining India's fundamental laws.

Speaking to the media, Reddy on Friday said, "Rahul Gandhi wants to fight with the Constitution of India. On one hand, he keeps giving speeches regarding the Constitution, and on the other hand, he wants to fight against India, India's Constitution."

"I condemn this statement made against India and India's Constitution," Reddy added.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' in New Delhi on January 15 hit out at the BJP and said that the Congress and other opposition parties were not just fighting the BJP but the Indian state itself.

"Our ideology like the RSS ideology is thousands of years old and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself," he said.

"We do not know whether our institutions are working or are non-functional. It is pretty clear what the media is up to. Even people know that media is no longer free and fair," he added.