Rahul Gandhi unveils statue of late Patangrao Kadam in Sangli

SANGLI: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday unveiled a life-size statue of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, who held several ministerial positions in Maharashtra, in Sangli district.

The statue of Kadam, who represented the Palus-Kadegaon assembly seat for several years, has been erected at Wangi in the district.

Gandhi also visited a museum dedicated to the late leader at Wangi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Kolhapur MP Shahu Chhatrapati, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, state Congress chief Nana Patole and Congress Legislature Party Balasaheb Thorat were among those present at the event.

Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting.

In the morning, Gandhi called on the family members of late MP Vasant Chavan in Nanded.