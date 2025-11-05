Rahul Gandhi trying to create anarchy by demanding reservations in defence forces, alleges Rajnath

JAMUI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "trying to create anarchy" in the country by "demanding reservation in the armed forces".

Singh also took a jibe at Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his recent fishing bid during a poll campaign in Bihar, alleging that the Congress leader has "no option left but to jump into a pond".

He also slammed Gandhi for levelling the 'vote chori' allegation against the Election Commission, claiming that the Congress MP is "targeting constitutional bodies without any basis".

Addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Jamui district, Singh said, “What happened to Rahul ji? He is raising the issue of reservations in the defence forces. He is simply trying to create anarchy in the country by demanding reservation in the defence forces…our forces are above all these."

The BJP leader also claimed that Gandhi should know that "running the country is not a game for children".

The defence minister hailed the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people in April.

"Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly," Singh said.

"India does not provoke anyone, but if anyone provokes us, we will not spare them," he said.

During his address at Gayaji rally, the defence minister claimed, "Rahul Gandhi is targeting constitutional bodies, like the Election Commission, without any basis. He knows his party's defeat is certain."

His comment comes hours after Gandhi alleged that the Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen", and cited electoral list data to claim that "25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to make the party win".

Earlier in the day, addressing another rally in Banka, Singh said there was "not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar".

"There is a clear wave in favour of the NDA and the ruling alliance will form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority," he asserted.

Singh accused the RJD of threatening people during its rule in the state.

"We talk about development, but RJD tells people about 'katta' (unlicensed country-made handgun). The RJD leaders are shameless, indulge in corruption, and are now seeking your support during the polls," Singh alleged at the Jamui rally.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress had "never wanted better roads in border areas".

Singh claimed that the NDA never creates discrimination among people on the basis of caste, creed and religion, and the alliance can only work for 'Vikshit' Bihar.

He also alleged, "RJD leaders used to threaten people and had never worked for Bihar's development."

“We keep telling people. We remain committed to our promises. 'Pran jaye par vachan na jaye'. We do not go back on what we promise, he said.