Rahul Gandhi returns to parliament after restoration of LS membership

CHENNAI: After getting reinstated as the Member of Parliament, Wayanad MP and Congress Rahul Gandhi has come back to the parliament on Monday.



First, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament House. Congress supporters rented the air with slogans such as "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad", "Jai Hind" and "Satyameva Jayate".

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over the "Modi surname" remark. Subsequently, Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership today.