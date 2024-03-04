Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Madhya Pradesh's Guna

GUNA: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from the Binaganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Monday. Rahul Gandhi was seen holding a road show as he waved at the crowds while sitting atop a vehicle with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi resumed his Yatra from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. It was the third day of the Yatra in the state.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering at Madhav Chowk in Shivpuri during which he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government saying that earlier youth had an opportunity to join the public sector and army but the ways have been closed now. "Earlier youth had an opportunity to join the public sector (BHEL, HAL), Army and government jobs in schools and hospitals but all the ways have been closed now. The Army has been made Agniveer and the public sector has been privatised," Rahul Gandhi said.

He further added, "Last year we did 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in which we met thousands of people. The message that came out from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was that this is a country of love, not of hatred. But if hatred spreads then it is because of injustice." "If injustice increases in the country, people feel afraid, because it makes it easier to make them fight against each other.

That is why we have added the word 'Nyay' in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he added. Notably, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state on March 2 and will stay in the state till March 6. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.