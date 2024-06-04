Rahul Gandhi gains lead of over 2 lakh votes in Wayanad LS seat

Begin typing your search...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to have cemented his victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by attaining a huge lead of over 2 lakh votes against his rivals.

4 Jun 2024 8:30 AM GMT
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appears to have cemented his victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by attaining a huge lead of over 2 lakh votes against his rivals, according to the figures given by the Election Commission.

By 12.13 pm, of the 3,77,905 votes counted, Gandhi received 2,25,691 while his nearest rival -- CPI's Annie Raja -- got 96,677 votes and BJP's K Surendran was at a distant third with 50,713 votes.

Gandhi had won from Wayanad LS seat in 2019 with a huge margin by getting 7,06,367 votes out of the total of 10,92,197.

