Rahul Gandhi extends wishes to Maharashtra, Gujarat on foundation day of their state

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended Foundation Day greetings to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi upheld the "tireless efforts of industrious people" in the two states for being the force behind the country's progress.

"Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their foundation day today. The tireless efforts of the industrious people in these two states have always propelled our country's progress. Every state has its own culture, history, language, and tradition, which must be celebrated and protected--this is the strength of India," the Congress leader mentioned in a post on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on state foundation day.

"Heartiest greetings of 'Gujarat Foundation Day' to all the citizens of Gujarat, the land of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. The vibrancy and entrepreneurship of Gujarat, a land of creative heritage, has brought glory to the country across the world and contributed to India's progress for decades," Kharge said in his post on X.

"Auspicious state, holy state, Maharashtra. I salute you my Maharashtra. Heartiest greetings of 'Maharashtra Day' to the citizens of Maharashtra, the holy land of great social reformers, thinkers and brave heroes. We wish you a bright future, happiness and prosperity. I have full faith that Maharashtra will continue to contribute to the development and progress of the country," Kharge said in another post on X.

May 1 is celebrated as the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat commemorating the establishment of the two states.

Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed in 1960 dividing the state of Bombay after the Bombay Reorganisation Act was passed that came into effect on May 1, 1960.

The division came as an effect of two movements namely Samyukta Maharashtra Samithi and Mahagujarat Movement in the mid-1950s demanding separate Marathi-speaking and Gujarati-speaking states.

The state of Bombay formerly comprised Marathi, Konkani, and Gujarati language speakers among others.