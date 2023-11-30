Rahul flags off ambulance of Wayanad Medical College in Kalpett

WAYANAD (Kerala): Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi flagged off the ambulance of Wayanad Medical College in Kalpett, Kerala, on Thursday. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new block of Iqraa Hospital in Sulthan Bathery and participated in a review meeting on the National Highway expansion project, at the Civil Station in Kalpetta.

The Congress leader reached Kerala on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency on Wednesday. Earlier on Wednesday, he attended a book launch event featuring speeches by the late P Seethi Haji at Kerala's Kozhikode. Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at the launch event, said, "It is an honour for me to come and release the book. I would like to thank Haji for the work he did. He was a carpenter and I think all his life he built bridges between communities, people and ideas."

He further stressed that the leader is one who is humble. "I believe that if a leader is not humble and if a leader is not able to observe himself, then he cannot be a leader. The first thing I realised while the speeches were going on was that Haji was a gentleman who could stand in the assembly of Kerala and laugh at himself, that he did not take himself so seriously and that he had the ability to look at himself and laugh at himself so he certainly had the quality of humility," said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi also laid the foundation stone of Thiruvali Pain and Palliative Care Society building in Thiruvali, Malappuram. Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said "The inauguration of Pain and Palliative Care Center in Thiruvali is reflective of the level of community participation in Kerala when it comes to healthcare and education. Kerala leads the way as far as palliative care is concerned."

The former Congress President who is also the MP from Wayanad, also said that he felt Kerala was his home. "The more I come to Kerala, the more I come to Wayanad, the more I feel this is my home. I enjoy coming here. I don't consider it work but as coming back to my family and meeting my friends" Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier in 2019, Rahul Gandhi won Kerala's Wayanad seat the second seat he contested in the 2019 polls with a record margin of 431,770 votes.