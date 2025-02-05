Rahul Dravid caught on video arguing with auto driver for hitting his car

BENGALURU: In a video going viral, Cricketer Rahul Dravid was seen arguing with an auto driver here.

The incident allegedly occurred on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

According to the High Grounds traffic police station, under whose jurisdiction Cunningham Road falls, the former India team captain did not file any complaint.





In the video, believed to be taken around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, Dravid was seen arguing in Kannada, asking the driver why he did not apply the brakes.

Dravid was going towards Millers Road from the Indian Express Circle. The video is obviously caught after the onlooker realised it was Dravid.

Former head coach was visibly upset over scratches and possibly dents on his vehicle.