Rahul asks people to share feedback on Cong manifesto

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday said his party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls has been hailed by many as revolutionary, and urged people to share their feedback on the document through social media.

Gandhi posted a video on Instagram in which he made the appeal. "I made this video last night at 12:30am, but my team thought it was too late to post. So I'm posting it now because the message is still relevant," Gandhi said in the post accompanying the video which was released around 10 am.

"The Congress manifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media," he said.

In the video, Gandhi says he made the video after coming back from the rally in Telangana and many people told him that it is a "revolutionary" manifesto.

He thanked people for their suggestions which he said helped shape the manifesto.

Gandhi asked them to share feedback with him on the manifesto and tell him what they liked about it and what they did not.

The Congress on Friday released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under those.

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), a nationwide caste census and scrapping the Agnipath scheme for short-term military recruitment are among the promises made by the Congress in the manifesto.