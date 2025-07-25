Questions on Siddaramaiah's tenure as CM persist; leaves for Delhi along with DKS

BENGALURU: Will he or won't he. This is the million dollar question hotly debated in Karnataka's political circles over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing his term, even as a unique record beckons the veteran, who along with his deputy and another claimant for the CM's chair, D K Shivakumar, once again air dashes to Delhi.

Siddaramaiah, in his second term as chief minister, is on the cusp of becoming the longest serving elected head of the state, closing in on veteran Devaraj Urs' record as CM for over 2,700 days.

Despite his assertions, questions over whether he will complete a full five year tenure in office, or if he will make way for DKS as per a rumoured rotational formula, persists. Shivakumar is addressed as DKS.

The two are in New Delhi in their third trip since June, even as an uneasy calm prevails in the state Congress unit where voices from either camps have fallen silent over the CM issue following a high command gag order.

During their visit to the national capital, the two leaders are likely to meet the Congress' top brass.

Unlike in the past, there have been no open remarks by MLAs on the CM change issue this time, following the diktat from leadership.

However, silent strategies and maneuvering are certainly on, as the government is nearing two-and-half years in office, said a senior Congress leader, summing up the atmosphere within the ruling party.

Though the Delhi visit is to attend the "Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan" organised by AICC Backward Class unit on Friday, Congress insiders indicate about the CM possibly meeting party leader Rahul Gandhi. A similar meeting could not happen last time, in the second week of July. However there is no official confirmation in this regard so far.

There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the CM change later this year, citing the power-sharing agreement involving incumbent Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

However, the Congress leadership seems to have adopted a strategy of keeping both sides waiting, until the Bihar polls are over.

Siddaramaiah is the only OBC chief minister the Congress has in the country at present, and many party leaders are of the opinion that any move to replace him will have a bearing on the party's performance in the poll-bound Bihar, where the OBC votes are crucial.

It will also be seen as a move contrary to the OBC cause, which Rahul Gandhi has been championing for, by raising issues such as caste census and enhancing reservation quota, a Congress leader said.

The party is fully aware of the consequences it will have to face, if it makes any move against Siddaramaiah, who has a huge support base among AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) communities and also enjoys the confidence of majority of the legislators.

In fact, Congress wanting to utilise Siddaramaiah's stature as a mass OBC leader has made him the member of the AICC OBC advisory council, whose first meeting was held under his leadership here recently.

Siddaramaiah's assertion on continuing as CM for a full five-year tenure, while in Delhi earlier this month, was a direct message to the high command, which has in a way maintained a strategic silence regarding leadership change and power sharing issue, a senior Congress functionary said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had not firmly ruled out anything when he recently stated that it is up to the party high command to decide on such matters and that one should not create any unnecessary problem.

The CM in fact made assertion about completing term, preempting the leadership indulging in any talks on change, even as his government completes two-and-a-half years in office in November, a party leader said. Siddaramaiah in fact was hoping to meet Rahul Gandhi then, but that did not happen.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after Congress emerged victorious in the 2023 state elections. The party then managed to convince DKS and made him the deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

"In case there was an understanding on the rotational CM formula and Siddaramaiah had accepted it, he may negotiate for an extension to match or break D Devaraj Urs' record as the longest-serving executive head of the state -- till January 2026," said a senior Congress worker.

Urs, a two time chief minister, was in office for 2,792 days, which is about 7.6 years, and Siddaramaiah, who is also in his second term, would match the former's record on January 6, 2026. Siddaramaiah had earlier led the Congress government of 2013-18.

Many party insiders say that Shivakumar wants to be seen as someone who is toeing the party line, without making any move or giving any statement that may precipitate the matter and cause embarrassment to the Congress.

The Vokkaliga leader, who is credited for consolidating the community's support towards the party in the old Mysuru region is counting on his loyalty to the party and the Gandhi family to work in his favour.

"Shivakumar is a strategist, he plays his cards very closely, he is also a very religious man and has been making visits to temples and maths," pointed out a leader, while indicating that the state Congress chief was not silently taking a backseat.