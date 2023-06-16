Begin typing your search...

Quake hits parts of Assam, Meghalaya

Epicentred in Gopalganj area of neighbouring Bangladesh, the quake was recorded at 10.16 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

ByPTIPTI|16 Jun 2023 12:13 PM GMT
Quake hits parts of Assam, Meghalaya
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

GUWAHATI: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the northeast, including Assam and Meghalaya, on Friday, officials said.

Epicentred in Gopalganj area of neighbouring Bangladesh, the quake was recorded at 10.16 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The tremors were felt in most parts of Assam and several places in Meghalaya, the officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

The northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region.

NationAssamMeghalayaEarthquake4.8-magnitude earthquakeBangladesh
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X