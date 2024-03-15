"Putra, putri moh mein tut gayin...": Shah on split in Shiv Sena, NCP in Maha

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said "putra-putri moh" had caused the split in the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the BJP cannot be blamed for it.

"I differ from the remarks that we broke parties. We have not broken any parties. Kai sari partiyan apne putra-putri ke moh me tut gayin...main phir se doharata hoon ki NCP aur Shiv Sena, dono partiyan putra, putri moh mein tut gayin. (Many parties fell apart due to thrust on promoting daughters and sons. I repeat NCP and Shiv Sena broke due to thrust on promoting son and daughter)," Amit Shah said responding to a query at India Today Conclave 2024.

He also said that the BJP and other parties in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra had worked a seat-sharing agreement and it will be out in a few days. Amit Shah said Uddhav Thackeray wanted to make his son Aditya Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar wanted to make his daughter Supriya Sule leader of NCP.

"Uddhavji wanted to make Aditya Thackeray Chief Minister. Many people left his party because they were not ready to accept Aditya Thackeray as their leader. People who have been working in Shiv Sena since Balasaheb Thackeray's time first accepted Uddhav as their leader, now they had to accept Aditya as well. It was not acceptable for them. Sharad Pawar also wanted to make his daughter Supriya Sule as the NCP leader. Sharad Pawar also wanted to make his daughter Supriya Sule as the NCP leader," he said.

"Many people, who were not ready to accept this, left the parties," he added. BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde are part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. BJP has often attacked its political rivals for practising dynastic politics. The dates for Lok Sabha and assembly elections in some states will be declared on Saturday.