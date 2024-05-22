Puri denies link between INDIA bloc polls and Kejriwal's bail

NEW DELHI: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri rejected a link between the INDIA bloc coming to power at the Centre and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not going to jail.

"What is the link? He was in jail because he was charge-sheeted, and he got interim bail of 21 days. It is all delusional," Puri said at a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking about Kejriwal's former personal assistant Bibhav Kumar formatting his phone to allegedly rid evidence associated with the Swati Maliwal assault case, Puri said, "In the liquor scam, they had destroyed 170 phones, and now Bibhav has formatted his phone...Phones can be reformatted."

Citing a media report the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the agencies have direct chats between Kejriwal and a transfer operator.

Digging at the AAP on the Maliwal incident, the Union Minister suggested, "Don't go to see him. You might get beaten up. Ask for an appointment. Even if you ask for an appointment make sure you have security."

The Minister also criticised AAP leader Atishi Marlena for not addressing the issue, "She should be ashamed of herself that a colleague of hers, a Rajya Sabha MP has been assaulted and she is twisting the conversation around. She will have a lot of answering to do..."

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party chief over his alleged luxurious residence amounted to over 50 crores, 'Sheesh Mahal', the Union Minister said that the full facts are yet to emerge.

In reaction to Atishi's claim that the BJP has stopped the Yamuna water supply to Delhi to target the ruling party by creating a water crisis in the national capital, Puri questioned, "Under whose control is the Delhi Water Board? With you or us?"

Puri also claimed that getting Kejriwal's approval for various projects by the Centre has slowed down urban development process in Delhi.

"Kejriwal has been a hindrance. Getting his approval has slowed down the process (of urban transport in Delhi). When we have the BJP government at the Centre which we will have on June 4 and when we have it in the state, Metro and RRTS will grow even faster...," Puri said.