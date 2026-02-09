Punjab: Law student kills woman classmate inside classroom, then shoots himself

The weapon used in the crime appeared to be illegal, police said, adding that the accused, Prince Raj, 20, -- the son of a retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel -- was critically injured and undergoing treatment, while Sandeep Kaur, 19, died on the spot.

Both Prince and Sandeep were first-year law students and classmates at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village in Tarn Taran.

A family member of Sandeep alleged that Prince had been harassing her for some time and had even followed her home on one occasion. Preliminary investigation suggests that Raj had feelings for Sandeep, who was already engaged to another man.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said Prince opened fire on Sandeep inside the classroom shortly before the class was to begin and then turned the gun on himself.

Prince was taken to Guru Nanak Dev hospital in Amritsar, where his condition was stated to be critical, police said.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba said an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

"Prima facie, they appear to have been friends. Possibly, the friendship turned bitter. It is all part of the investigation," he said, adding that police will question the friends and family members of the duo.

The SSP said an FIR has been registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Police have also seized the duo's mobile phones for further investigation.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the classroom. The footage showed Prince, Sandeep, and another female student sitting together, while some other students could also be seen around.