Punjab does not have surplus water to share: State BJP

CHANDIGARH: Amid the conflict that dates back to 1981 water-sharing agreement after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966, the core committee of the Punjab BJP on Thursday passed a resolution that Punjab does not have surplus water and is suffering an acute shortage of surface water.

The core committee, which met under the chairmanship of state party chief Sunil Jakhar, passed a resolution on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, saying, “Punjab does not have surplus water and is suffering acute shortage of surface water and overexploitation of groundwater because of transfer of its river waters to non-basin and non-riparian states”.

“It is not only against the provisions of the Constitution but also against the principles of natural justice. We firmly resolve to protect the waters of Punjab,” reads the resolution.

“People of Punjab gave an overwhelming electoral mandate to AAP in the hope of Punjab's interests being protected. Instead, in an unpardonable act of betrayal, AAP is misappropriating Punjab's natural resources to garner political influence in other states,” it says.

The BJP resolution says, “We demand Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to respect the mandate of the people of Punjab, protect the vital interests of Punjab, in particular of the farmers, or quit."

The BJP resolved the party’s state unit would relentlessly oppose and make every sacrifice to prevent the construction of the SYL canal or any new water carrier channel for carrying Punjab's waters to non-basin and non-riparian states.

The Supreme Court on October 4 came down heavily on the Punjab government for its delayed approach towards the construction of the SYL canal.

The apex court, in its order, has directed the Centre to look into the mediation process over the dispute and also carry out a survey on Punjab side to see the extent of construction made by the state.

In March, the apex court had directed the Centre to play a more active role in the resolution as the main arbitrator in the case.

In July 2020, the court had asked the Chief Ministers of the two states to resolve the issue amicably.

The agreement envisages construction of a 214 km canal of which 122 km is to be constructed in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana.