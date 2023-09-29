Punjab: Akali Dal leader Surjit Singh shot dead in Hoshiarpur

HOSHIARPUR: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Surjit Singh was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants on Thursday evening, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Talwinder Singh said that the incident occurred when the deceased leader was sitting outside a grocery shop in a nearby locality.

"Around 7 PM, Surjit Singh was sitting outside a grocery shop in his locality. Two persons came on a bike and shot four rounds of fire towards Surjit Singh. He was taken to a civil hospital where he was declared brought dead." SAD leader Surjit Singh was a former Sarpanch of Megowal Ganjian village and currently his wife is holding the same position.

Police said that the reason behind the murder incident is unknown and a search for the unidentified assailants is ongoing.

Further investigation is underway.

