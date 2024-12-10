Begin typing your search...
Pune–Kanniyakumari–Pune Express to stop at Razampeta again; check details here
The stoppage at Razampeta Station for Train Nos. 16381/16382 Pune – Kanniyakumari – Pune Express will be restored
CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the restoration of stoppage at Razampeta (Andhra Pradesh) for a pair of trains. The stoppage at Razampeta Station for Train Nos. 16381/16382 Pune – Kanniyakumari – Pune Express will be restored with effect from December 11 until further advice, a Southern Railway release said.
