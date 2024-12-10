Pune–Kanniyakumari–Pune Express to stop at Razampeta again; check details here

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Dec 2024 8:17 PM IST
    Express Train (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the restoration of stoppage at Razampeta (Andhra Pradesh) for a pair of trains. The stoppage at Razampeta Station for Train Nos. 16381/16382 Pune – Kanniyakumari – Pune Express will be restored with effect from December 11 until further advice, a Southern Railway release said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

