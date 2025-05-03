Pune - Ernakulam express trains to get LHB coaches

CHENNAI: The Central Railway has notified the conversion of two pairs of express trains from conventional rakes to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes to enhance passenger safety and comfort.

Train 22150 Pune-Ernakulam superfast express to run with LHB coaches July 6, while Train 22149 Ernakulam-Pune superfast express to run with LHB coaches from July 8, a release from Southern Railway (SR) said.

Train 11097 Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express to run with LHB coaches from July 5. Train 11098 Ernakulam-Pune Poorna Express to run with LHB coaches from July 7.

Consequent to the conversion of LHB rakes, the coach composition of the above trains would be revised as: two AC tier-II, four AC tier-III, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and a pantry car and second class coach (divyangjan friendly) and the luggage-cum-brake van (LHB rakes).