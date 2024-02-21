Pune cops seize drugs worth Rs 1,100 crore

PUNE: Police have seized more than 600kg of synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone, estimated to be worth Rs 1,100 crore, and arrested three persons, Pune city police commissioner said on Tuesday.

“On Sunday, three persons were arrested and around 1.75 kg of mephedrone (also known as ‘meow meow’ and MD) worth Rs 3.85 crore was recovered. During investigation, we traced two godowns where another 55 kg of MD was found. Based on inputs received from them, another operation was carried out in the Kurkumbh MIDC area and approximately 550 kg of MD was recovered from a unit there,” said Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

As of now, the police have recovered more than 600 kg of mephedrone which is approximately worth Rs 1,100 crore.

Kumar said the arrested accused were primarily acting as “courier boys”.