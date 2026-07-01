Puducherry fake medicine racket: CBI arrests IPS officer for collecting bribe from accused

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: In a major twist in the investigation into the Rs 5,000 crore fake medicine manufacturing racket, the CBI team inquiring the case arrested an IPS officer who allegedly demanded a whopping Rs 3 crore bribe to help a Puducherry based businessman escape from the case using his influence over agency officials.

The officer, Deepak Gahlawat, was posted as a regional director in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at the time of the alleged offence. He is accused of assuring N Raja alias Valliappan, a businessman from Puducherry, a favourable outcome in the CBI investigation into the fake medicine racket.