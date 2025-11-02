Puducherry celebrates 72nd Liberation Day

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday led the celebrations of the 72nd Liberation Day (De Facto Merger Day) of Puducherry, unfurling the national tricolour.

The event held at Gandhi Thidal was witnessed by a large turnout of officials, political leaders, and freedom fighters.

The Chief Minister first inspected a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry police and took the salute at a march past of the police, NCC volunteers, and school children.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the various schemes being implemented by the territorial administration.

Rangasamy asserted that the Union Territory is “marching ahead in various sectors” through the cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that copious funds have been allocated to develop infrastructural facilities and improve water bodies.

He further referred to the implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes intended to promote overbridges in Puducherry, and pointed to the large number of people covered under the Old Age scheme.

Rangasamy said that a memorial to highlight the freedom movement in Karaikal would be set up soon as was done in Keezhur near Puducherry. School children held cultural programmes.

Rangasamy later unfurled the tricolour on the Assembly premises. Ministers, Speaker R Selvam, officials, freedom fighters and legislators were present.

Puducherry and the other outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam merged with Indian Union de facto on November 1, 1954 in the wake of the referendum held in neighbouring Keezhur village on October 18, 1954. A majority of those who participated in the referendum expressed their willingness for the merger of Puducherry and other regions with Indian Union ending several decades old French rule.

Puducherry emerged as a Union Territory in 1963 after De Jure transfer of power took place on August 16, 1963 and continues to be so, although several political parties are demanding full statehood.