Protestors vandalise actor Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad over stampede case

HYDERABAD: A group of persons, claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee, on Sunday vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun here, demanding justice to the woman who died in 'Pushpa-2' screening stampede here. Some of them climbed the compound wall and threw tomatoes inside.

They raised slogans against Allu Arjun and demanding financial assistance of Rs one crore rupees for victim woman's family.

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying. The protesters were taken away by the police.

Police sources indicated that Allu Arjun was not at home when the incident happened.

Police security is being provided at the actor's residence in the wake of the vandalism, they said.

Allu Arjun's father and veteran producer Allu Aravind said they would like to observe restraint and that law will take its own course. "You have seen what happened outside our house. But, this is time for us to observe restraint. We should not react to all this at present. Police came and took them away. They filed a case. Police are ready to take away if anyone comes here to cause any trouble. No one should encourage this type of incidents. We will not react to this. Law will take its own course," he told reporters.

The OU-JAC was in the forefront of Telangana statehood agitation.