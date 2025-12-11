Prosecution to seek life term for six convicted in 2017 actress sexual assault case

KOCHI: The prosecution in the 2017 actress sexual assault case will seek life imprisonment for the six persons convicted by the court, which will hear the quantum of sentence on Friday, officials said.

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese had on December 8 found the first six accused — Sunil alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H and Pradeep — guilty.

The court acquitted actor Dileep, Charley Thomas, Sanil Kumar alias Mesthri Sanil and Sarath.

Speaking to PTI, Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar said the convicted persons could get life imprisonment for three offences: rape, conspiracy and abetment.

"We will demand the maximum possible punishment, which is life imprisonment. We have presented evidence for it during the trial," he said.

The court had found the convicted persons guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (as it existed at the time) and the IT Act, including criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, gang rape, kidnapping or abducting a woman, abetment, and using criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Kumar said the prosecution is eagerly awaiting a copy of the judgment to understand the reasoning behind Dileep’s acquittal.

"Only after receiving the judgment copy can we ascertain the reasons for Dileep’s acquittal. Claiming it as a prosecution failure is not appropriate until the reasons are confirmed," he said.

He added that preparations to approach the Kerala High Court against the acquittal of the four accused have already begun.

"On a personal level, I have started work to file the appeal. There will not be any delay once the judgment copy is received," he said.

The assault on the multi-lingual actress, after miscreants forced their way into her car and held it under their control for two hours, had shocked Kerala society.

According to the prosecution, several persons entered the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later fled in a busy area.