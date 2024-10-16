Project to provide Cauvery water to Bengaluru's peripheral areas launched

MANDYA: The fifth stage of Cauvery drinking water project was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Thorekadanahalli here on Wednesday, which will provide drinking water to Bengaluru's peripheral areas.

The project, which will fetch an additional 775 million liters of water per day (MLD) from a distance of about 100 km – will cater to Bengaluru's needs, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials said.

According to the officials, it is expected to provide clean drinking water to 110 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) villages, benefitting 50 lakh people, with 4 lakh new connections to boost water access.

Costing Rs 4,336 crore, the project was funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It will benefit Yelahanka, Yeshwantpur, Bangalore South, Byatarayanapura, T Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Bommanahalli zones.

Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiaha said, "I have already given instructions to take up the sixth phase of the project as well. We (Congress) always walk the talk...."

"500 MLD drinking water will be available to Bengaluru residents from the sixth phase of Cauvery drinking water project. We have announced this. We will do this and show it."

He attributed the delay in implementing the fifth phase of the project to the previous government's apathy by not releasing the necessary funds.

"Again after us (Congress) coming to power, we have launched the project and provided water to 110 villages," the CM said.

Accusing the central government of meting out injustice to the state by not giving clearance to its drinking water projects like Mekedatu and Mahadayi, Siddaramaiah sought to know why Kumaraswamy is not getting the permission (from Centre)?

"Why are BJP MPs from the state not raising their voice in favour of the state? Why are none of them questioning the central government about the step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka?"

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also Minister for water resources and Bengaluru Development said, the Cauvery Stage 5 is not limited to 110 villages around Bengaluru but is applicable to 1/4th of Karnataka’s population. "It is delightful that the project which was kickstarted by CM Siddaramaiah is being inaugurated during his second term.”

Japan’s JICA has financed the Cauvery stage five, he said. "I would like to thank them on behalf of the people of Karnataka. We would like to work with them for many projects in the future."

Preparations are underway for the Mekedatu project, the Deputy CM said and expressed hope of completion of the project during the Congress government's tenure.

Bengaluru’s population has grown to 1.5 crore now, he noted. "We are planning to use water from Thippagondanahalli reservoir as well in the future."