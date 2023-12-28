"Profiting over dead...:" Congress hit BJP over Rs 40,000 crore COVID scam

NEW DELHI: A day after Karnataka BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that Rs 40,000 crore was embezzled by former CM BS Yediyurappa during the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party was "profiting over the dead."

Congress MP and General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Thursday called this incident horrific and utterly shameful, committed by a very senior BJP leader.

"A former Union Minister and current BJP MLA in Karnataka, Basanagouda Yatnal has alleged that he holds documents related to a COVID-19 scam worth Rs 40,000 crores(!!!) committed by then CM and current BJP Parliamentary Board Member, BS Yediyurappa. He emphasised the fact that the previous BJP state government in Karnataka profited over the dead," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Alleging 40,000 crores of rupees were embezzled under the Yediyurappa government in the state during the first wave of corona, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal warned that he would expose the "irregularities," if expelled from the party.

"The horrific and utterly shameful nature of this crime committed by a very senior BJP leader is the tip of the iceberg of the scale of scams undertaken by BJP governments across the country over the past decade," said Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh rebuked PM Modi, alleging he was 'controlling' the mainstream media of the country.

"By undermining independent institutions and with a tight fisted control over mainstream media, the PM has turned 'Na khaaonga na khaane doonga' into khaaonga aur khilaoonga, lekin dikhai nahi dega," he added.

"I will take out names who have looted and made property wherever. BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister in the first wave of Corona. 40,000 crores of rupees had been embezzled at that time. They billed 8 to 10 lakh rupees for each Corona patient." Vijayapur BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said.

"It was our government; it doesn't matter whose government was in power; thieves are thieves," he said.

Responding to the allegations of the BJP MLA, CM Siddaramaiah said, "BJP MLA @BasanagoudaBJP's bold allegation that the previous @BJP4Karnataka government led by @BSYBJP was involved in a Rs 40,000 crore corruption scandal during the COVID-19 pandemic has given further evidence to our earlier accusation that the BJP government was a '40 per cent commission government'."

"If we consider Yatnal's accusation, it seems like the corruption is 10 times more than our estimate. The group of BJP ministers who had come out howling at our accusation and held a press conference in Vidhana Soudha, where are they hiding now?" the CM added.