Priyanka Gandhi welcomes Centre's announcement to conduct caste census

WAYANAD: Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has welcomed the Centre's recent announcement that caste enumeration will be included in the next census exercise in a transparent manner.

The Congress leader, who is on a two-day visit to her constituency, on Sunday said the decision followed strong public demand and continuous efforts by those who supported the cause.

"My brother (Rahul Gandhi) took up this issue last year and kept speaking in its favour even as the BJP strongly opposed it," she told reporters in response to a query.

"He was even ridiculed in Parliament for standing firm on the issue," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also said that pressure from people across the country seemed to have made a difference.

She also expressed hope that the government carries out the caste survey properly by collecting accurate data.