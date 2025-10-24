12 killed as Bengaluru-bound private bus catches fire in Andhra's Kurnool

KURNOOL: A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in this district on Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 12 people dead, a senior police official said.

Official sources indicated that the toll may rise. Among the deceased was the biker.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle collided with the bus near Chinnatekur in Kurnool and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze.

"So far, 11 passengers and a biker have died. Police are entering the bus to assess the situation, and the fate of nine other passengers is yet to be ascertained," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told PTI.

He added that a complete picture of casualties and survivors would emerge only after thorough investigation and identification of all those involved in the accident.

The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes. Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, police further said.

District Collector A Siri said 41 people were travelling in the bus, and this included the driver.

Of the 41 onboard, 21 have been traced.

Those who escaped the accident are stable and out of danger, she said.

Many passengers could not escape the tragedy as it occurred during the night when they were asleep, she said.

She said the bus door did not open immediately as some wires got cut which increased the severity of the tragedy.

Most of the passengers belonged to Hyderabad, Siri added.

Officials had initially said that the bus was bound for Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana.

Police are taking safety precautions and emptying the diesel tank of the bus. Meanwhile, a team of medical experts reached the spot to collect DNA samples of the charred bodies, said Praveen.

The Road Traffic Association should enforce stringent action if bus operators fail to follow safety measures and use proper materials to prevent similar devastating incidents in the future.

The DIG noted that no fire control measures were present in the bus that caught fire, highlighting lapses in safety compliance and emergency preparedness during travel.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident.

He expressed sorrow and said he had spoken to the District Collector and SP. The injured persons were receiving treatment.

"I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families," he said in a social media post.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the accident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Reddy directed the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Gadwal district in Telangana, neighbouring Kurnool, to visit the accident site as part of relief measures.

Reddy, who spoke to the Telangana GP and Chief Secretary, instructed a helpline be set up to help the family members of the accident victims.