Priority to complete already approved missions: ISRO chief after 100th launch

CHENNAI: Exuding optimism after successfully completing ISRO's 100th launch mission on Wednesday, V Narayanan, chairman of the space research organization, said that priority will be given to accelerate already approved projects including Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, Venus Orbiter, Mars lander and other missions.

Speaking to the mediapersons, newly appointed chairman said ISRO has approvals for Chandrayaan 4,Chandrayaan-5, Mars lander, Venus Orbiter and Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). "We prioritise the approved projects during the current year apart from increasing research and development activities," he added.

Explaining the progress of a new launch pad in Kulasekarapattinam, Narayanan said that a sounding rocket was launched during the inauguration of the launch pad. However, the launch pad will come into full-effect (to launch PSLV, GSLV rockets) within 2 years.

He further added that the development of technologies for Gaganyaan (manned mission) are in advanced stages. ISRO is planning to conduct 3 uncrewed missions before actually send a crewed mission. Moreover, development of LVM3 launch vehicles, which are necessary for the manned mission, is already in the advanced stages.

Narayanan added that in order to realize the ISRO's ambition of setting up of space station and landing on the moon, NGLV is being developed.

"NGLV will be towering up to 91m. Present GSLV-MACIII is about only half the height of NGLV. NGLV will have a lift off mass of 1000 tonnes and payload carrying capacity of 30 tonnes. The NGLV will be coming in two varients," he explained.

Now, ISRO has a maximum payload capacity of 2250kg with GSLV rockets.

Since the present two launch pads in Sriharikota cannot handle NGLV rockets, the proposed third launch pad in Sriharikota will be compatible for NGLV launches. "The third launch pad will be constructed at Rs. 4,000 Crore and we have a target of completing the construction in 48 months," he said.

Responding to a question, Narayanan expressed that it is possible for the ISRO to launch next 100 rockets within 5 years.





