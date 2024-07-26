Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles passing away of senior BJP leaser Prabhat Jha

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief and offered condolences on the passing away of senior BJP leader and former MP Prabhat Jha. He said that Prabhat Jha had played an active role in strengthening the organisation. Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader and former MP Prabhat Jha ji. I have seen his working style very closely and how he played an active role in strengthening the organisation."

He also highlighted his contributions to public service, the field of journalism and writing. "Along with his work of public service, he also made invaluable contributions in the fields of journalism and writing. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" He added BJP leader Jha Passed away in Delhi on Friday morning at the age of 67 after being sick for a long time.-

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid condolences to Prbhat jha. Amit Shah took to his social media platform X and wrote, "The demise of senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha ji is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. Prabhat Jha ji, who selflessly dedicated his all to the nation and the organisation, played a significant role in strengthening the organisation in Madhya Pradesh." "As a Rajya Sabha MP, he always promoted works in public interest. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP is with his family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.

MP CM Mohan Yadav also paid tribute to the senior BJP leader and said in a post on X "Received very sad news of the demise of former State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Madhya Pradesh, senior leader, respected Shri Prabhat Jha ji". "Baba Mahakal, please give a place to the departed soul in his holy feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this terrible lightning strike," he added.