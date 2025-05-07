Prime Minister Modi meets President Murmu following 'Operation Sindoor'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, hours after Indian armed forces' precision strikes at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nine sites, including headquarters and training centres of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed, were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early Wednesday strikes.

Prime Minister Modi met President Murmu and briefed her on the operation, sources said.

The military strikes came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen, were killed.