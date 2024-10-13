Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal now open for candidate registration

NEW DELHI: Candidates can now apply for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, with the dedicated portal going live for registration on Saturday. Those in the age group of 21-24 years are eligible to apply for the scheme.

As per the scheme's pilot project, estimated to cost around Rs 800 crore, internships will start on December 2.

In a post on X on Saturday, the corporate affairs ministry said the scheme is a transformative initiative to ensure the skilling of youth, which will enhance their employability.

The scheme will provide an opportunity to do an internship in the top 500 companies in India for 12 months, it added.

The scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024. It will be implemented through the online portal www.pminternship.mca.gov.in, developed by the ministry.

"The portal ensures efficient access to internships across sectors with Aadhaar-based registration and tools like bio-data generation," the ministry said.

An official said the portal is now open for registration of candidates.

According to the ministry, in the past week, the portal has added more than 80,000 opportunities across 24 sectors, including oil, gas & energy, travel & hospitality and automotive.

Under the scheme, an intern will get monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.