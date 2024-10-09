Prez Murmu to visit three African nations

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a state visit to three African nations Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi, starting October 13, which is a reflection of India-Africa "growing partnership", the MEA said on Wednesday.

Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dammu Ravi, at a briefing here said the visit comes after the African Union became a member of the G20 at its summit last year under the Indian presidency of the grouping.

"This visit should be seen in the context of Africa as a continent and how India wishes to engage, and is looking at having a stronger partnership with Africa. It's a reflection of India-Africa growing partnership," he said.

Africa includes 54 countries and forms the "core of the Global South", Ravi said.

The first leg of President Murmu's three-nation visit will begin from Algeria, then onward to Mauritania, and it will end with Malawi.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the MEA, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, said President Murmu will visit Algeria at the invitation of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, from October 13-15.

"This will be the first-ever visit by the President of India to Algeria and a visit at the level of a head of state or a head of government after 39 years. Also, this visit will take place within a month after President Tebboune's swearing-in for his second term in office," he said.

India and Algeria have "very strong bonds of friendship", and the bilateral relations have been "warm and cordial", Chatterjee added.

The next leg of her visit would be Mauritania where she will also interact with members of the Indian community, and four MoUs will be signed, the MEA said.

She will reach Malawi on October 17, Ravi said, adding this three-nation visit will be an opportunity to "deepen and broaden" relations with Africa and also bilaterally with these countries.