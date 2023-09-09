Prez Biden meets US Embassy staffers after arriving in India for G20

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden, who is in India to attend the G20 Summit, met with the US Embassy staffers and their families after arriving in New Delhi, the White House informed. White House posted on X, “President Biden met with U.S. Embassy staff and their families today after arriving in New Delhi.”





Biden arrived in India on Friday for the G20 Summit and was received at the airport by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd). After his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met American President Joe Biden in New Delhi at his official residence.

During the meeting, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s vision and commitment to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared democratic values, strategic convergences and strong people-to-people ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

The two leaders commended the progress in implementing the futuristic and wide-ranging outcomes of PM Modi's historic State visit to the U.S. in June 2023, including under the India-U.S. Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The Indo-US joint statement added that the leaders also welcomed the sustained momentum in bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence, trade, investment, education, health, research, innovation, culture and people-to-people ties.

Biden congratulated PM Modi and the people of India on Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing near the lunar south pole and highlighted deepening cooperation between the two countries in Space. The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues. They agreed that India- US partnership was beneficial not only for the people of the two countries but also for global good.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Biden for the consistent support received from the United States in ensuring success of India’s G20 Presidency. The 18th G20 Summit has begun at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi today.



