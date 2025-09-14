President, PM likely to attend Sathya Sai Baba centenary fete

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations announced on Sunday. Addressing reporters at Greenways Road here, national president of the organisation Nimish Pandya said the centenary programmes, which began on April 24, 2025, will continue until November 23, 2026.

“We have invited the President, Prime Minister, and several global leaders to participate. Confirmations are awaited,” he said, adding that the centenary activities focus on social service, including afforestation, blood donation, medical camps, and cultural programmes. “We are sharing love through service. Free education and healthcare continue to remain central to our mission,” he said.